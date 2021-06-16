Ex Fresno County worker sentenced for stealing from dead. His attorney asked for leniency

Noe Jimenez, right, with attorney Daniel Bacon. Jimenez was among eight people charged with stealing from the estates of dead people in Fresno County. Fresno Bee

The last member of a Fresno County employee theft ring accused of stealing money, jewels and cars from the dead was sentenced Wednesday to three years in the county jail.

Noe Jimenez, 53, was one of eight now former county workers who were accused of using their positions with the Fresno County Public Administrator’s Office to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars from people who died without anyone to oversee their estates.

The scheme was discovered by county officials in 2017 and the workers were charged with multiple felonies, including embezzlement, conspiracy, and receiving stolen property.

Dan Bacon, Jimenez’s attorney, reminded Judge Jonathan Skiles that his client pleaded guilty early on in the investigation and has no prior criminal convictions. He also said that despite his client being labeled the “ring leader” the practice of taking money from the deceased started long before Jimenez was hired.

“The idea that he initiated or started it is completely wrong,” Bacon said.

Bacon asked the judge to give Jimenez a split sentence of two years in county jail and two years of supervised release. He said serving four years in the Fresno County jail is worse than serving that time in prison.

“The county jail is, frankly, a hell hole, there is no exercise, no yard, no anything,” Bacon said.

Skiles gave Jimenez a slight break by sentencing him to three years in jail and one year of supervised release. Deputy Attorney General Tiffany J. Susz, who prosecuted the case, was pushing for four years in prison.

“As noted in the probation report he took advantage of his position of trust by embezzling from the decedents,” Susz said. “The people have calculated that what is owed by Mr. Jimenez is over $300,000.”

Skiles said the matter of restitution will be left up to the defendant and the Attorney General’s office. If they are unable to come up with an amount, the court will step in, Skiles said.

Jimenez, who has been out on bail since his arrest, was taken into custody by a Fresno County Sheriff’s Deputy after Skiles issued his sentence.

As Jimenez heads to jail, his previous co-defendants have already received their sentences.

Last month, Susan Nesbitt and Terrence Ward were sentenced by Judge Skiles. Nesbitt. Nesbitt will have to pay restitution of approximately $167,865, serve five years and eight months in prison, and forfeit her county pension benefits from Jan. 1, 2010 through May 31, 2015.

Ward will have to pay $40,952 in restitution, be on mandatory supervision for two years and perform 360 hours of community service.