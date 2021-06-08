Clovis man accused of Harlan Ranch shooting went on crime spree, prosecutors allege

A Clovis man who is accused of shooting his sister’s boyfriend in the chest pleaded not guilty Monday to attempted murder and conspiracy charges.

Troy Clowers, 37, was arrested on April 28 in Madera County after evading police for two weeks. He was wanted in connection with the shooting April 15 in the Harlan Ranch neighborhood of northeast Clovis.

Police said Clowers got into an argument with his sister’s boyfriend, pulled out a handgun and shot him in the chest. The victim was taken to a hospital and survived.

Clowers was charged with attempted murder and conspiracy to commit an act injurious to the public. An accomplice, Fawn Dehmel, 36, was also charged with conspiracy to commit an act injurious to the public and being an accessory to the crime.

According to the criminal complaint, Dehmel was aware of the shooting and helped Clowers hide from the police.

Prosecutors also allege that after the shooting, Clowers and Dehmel drove to Las Vegas from Fresno in a car rented by Dehmel. They met with a third person who gave Clowers a new phone.

Clowers and Dehmel then drove to Santa Cruz County to commit a series of vehicle burglaries. After that, they headed to Madera where Clowers used the stolen materials from the car break-ins to print false IDs, according to the criminal complaint.

Police and prosecutors believe the vehicle thefts were done for the benefit of a street gang.

Clowers remains in the Fresno County jail with bail set at $1.6 million. Dehmel is expected to be arraigned on July 1.

Clowers and Dehmel also are facing charges from a previous crime involving identity theft and being in a gang. Clowers had been on supervised release at the time of the shooting.