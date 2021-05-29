Update: Las Vegas police cancel search for man following 8-year-old boy’s death

Update: As of 3:15 p.m., Jose Montes-Herrera, 37, of Las Vegas had been found by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, along with son, 11-year-old Eden Montes. Police didn’t say what condition they were in or where they were found.

Original story:

Las Vegas law enforcement officials said Saturday morning that the father of an 8-year-old boy who was found dead near a Nevada state highway could be in Sacramento or Fresno.

Police said earlier that Montes-Herrera was last seen with the 8-year-old boy, who was found dead on Friday morning by a group of hikers on the Mountain Springs Trailhead near Nevada State Route 160. The boy was described by investigators as “the victim of an obvious homicide.”

The slain boy’s last known whereabouts were with his father, Montes-Herrera, and the boy’s half-brother, 11-year-old Eden Montes. The 8-year-old was last seen leaving his home around 9 p.m. Thursday with Montes-Herrera, who then picked up the 11-year-old boy, according to police.

Jose Montes-Herrera, 37, was last seen with an 8-year-old boy who was later found dead near a Nevada state highway on Friday. Police say he could have headed to Sacramento or Fresno. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Both the boys are Montes-Herrera’s biological children, and it is not uncommon for him to take them for weekends, Lt. Ray Spencer told reporters during a Saturday morning news conference.

Spencer said that Montes-Herrera was believed to have been driving a white 2015 GMC pickup truck with commemorative Las Vegas Centennial license plates issued in Nevada. His destination was unknown, but Spencer asked residents of Sacramento and Fresno, as well as central and southern Utah, to look out for the truck.

“He does have connections in Mexico,” Spencer added. “Any routes that would lead through Arizona or California into Mexico, again, please keep your eye out for the 11-year-old.”

The truck’s Nevada plates read LVUOOX, and its rear window has a decal sticker in the bottom right corner that reads “Mr. Express.”

Las Vegas police are running a 24-hour tip line at 702-828-3521 and have another line open at 702-828-2907.

“We are doing everything that we can to locate the 11-year-old child, Eden, and we want to locate him alive,” Spencer said.