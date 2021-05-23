Man shot multiple times outside Fresno nightclub that’s been scene of recent violence

A 26-year-old man was shot multiple times outside Aldo’s Nightclub early Sunday morning and taken to Community Regional Medical Center in stable condition. He is expected to survive, according to Fresno Police.

The man had been at Aldo’s, on Belmont Avenue near Fresno Chaffee Zoo, and was walking south on nearby Humboldt Avenue with friends shortly before 2 a.m. While they were walking, occupants of a white sedan traveling north became involved in an argument with the victim and his friends and one of the occupants fired from inside the vehicle.

Fresno Police detectives are investigating the shooting.

There was a stabbing outside the club in April, stemming from an argument between two men.

And Sunday’s shooting came about 24 hours after two men were killed and another wounded in a shooting at an Old Town Clovis bar.

Anyone with information about the Aldo’s shooting is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.