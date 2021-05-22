Former Fresno County workers who stole from dead sentenced by judge. One’s going to prison

Two ex-Fresno County employees were sentenced Thursday, May 20, 2021, for stealing from the estates of dead people.

Two former Fresno County employees who admitted to stealing from the estates of the dead will have to pay back more than $200,000.

Susan Nesbitt and Terrence Ward were sentenced Thursday in Judge Jonathan Skiles’ courtroom. They along with Noe Jimenez, the alleged ring leader of the scheme, were charged with multiple felonies in 2017, including embezzlement, conspiracy and receiving stolen property. Jimenez pleaded guilty early on and will be sentenced June 2.

Five others involved in the theft ring have already been sentenced.

The employees worked for the Fresno County Public Administrator’s Office, a department that handles millions of dollars in assets of people who die without anyone to oversee their estates.

As part of her sentence, Nesbitt will have to pay restitution of approximately $167,865, serve five years and eight months in prison, and forfeit her county pension benefits from Jan. 1, 2010 through May 31, 2015.

Nesbitt did not make a statement during her sentencing, but her lawyer Charles Magill said people convicted of stealing from a government agency are punished more severely than if they stole from a business.

“I am not trying to justify what she did,” Magill said. “But the sad thing is that she did not hurt anyone individually. These were people who died, who had no relatives and all that money was going to the government. And that is sad, too.”

Guns, cash among items stolen by Fresno County employees

The employees were accused by investigators of stealing gold coins, jewels, guns, cash and other valuable collectibles. Some of the items were sold while others were kept.

Jimenez had six cars registered in his name. An investigator also reported finding photographic evidence on Jimenez’s and Nesbitt’s phones of lavish vacations to Europe. Both employees made less than $40,000 a year.

When police searched Jimenez’s home, they found 30 diamonds and precious stones he allegedly took from the estates of the dead.

As part of his sentence, Ward will have to pay $40,952 in restitution, be on mandatory supervision for two years and perform 360 hours of community service. He was represented by E. Marshall Hodgkins.

Tiffany J. Susz, deputy attorney general, prosecuted the case.