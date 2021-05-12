Fresno woman tried using a gun to settle a social media beef. Now, she’s heading to prison

Brisa ChavezArias

Brisa ChavezArias, the teenager who used a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson to try and settle a social media feud, was sentenced to eight years and four months in prison Tuesday.

ChavezArias, now 20, pleaded no contest in April to three felony counts of discharging a firearm at an inhabited dwelling. Police said ChavezArias and her accomplice Dario Ramirez were trying to get revenge on a group of girls who were bullying her on social media in 2018.

Using the handgun, ChavezArias drove by and shot into four homes, including one home that was shot at by mistake. Fortunately, no one was injured, said Judge James Kelley.

“This could have easily been a multiple murder case if those bullets had found their intended targets,” Kelley said.

The judge weighed the option of giving ChavezArias probation, saying there were mitigating factors. She was young (18 years old at the time of the crime), she had no criminal history and admitted her guilt by pleading no contest.

But Kelley also agreed with prosecutor Jason Conklin, who called her actions violent and egregious.

“The court finds that her conduct was extremely serious and it carried with it the threat of great bodily harm,” he said.

ChavezArias’ attorney Nick Reyes admits she made a very bad and very immature mistake. But he also said his client has changed.

“She has developed and grown,” Reyes said. “That 18-year-old mind is a lot more mature today.”

Ramirez, 24, was sentenced on July 2019 to eight years in prison for his role in the shootings.