Man in custody after southeast Fresno standoff with SWAT

Fresno police took a man suspected of a shooting into custody early Wednesday after surrounding a home in southeast Fresno,

Sgt. Diana Trueba said the incident began about 1 a.m. when officers responded to the shooting near the intersection of South Hazlewood and East Butler Avenue. The victim had been shot in the abdomen. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he was reported to be in stable condition.

Officers then surrounded a home in the 300 block of East Townsend Avenue, where the suspect was taken into custody. He was not immediately identified.