Man allegedly steals vehicle with baby inside, Fresno police say. Mom pleas for help

A man stole a vehicle with a baby in the back seat Tuesday afternoon in southeast Fresno.

Fresno Police received a call from the baby’s mother around at 3:30 p.m. that her Toyota Corolla was stolen with her 1-year-old girl inside while she stepped away from the car to smoke.

Police said the woman had given the man a ride when he slid over from the passenger’s seat when the mother stepped out about 5 to 6 feet away from the vehicle to smoke.

Police said the man and woman know each other and that the mother had given him a lift with the girl inside before.

The distraught mother yelled for help to people in the area.

The man drove off with the baby before dropping off the child in an unknown location nearby, police said.

The child was returned to her mother and was unharmed, police said.

Sgt. Trueba Vega said officers located the man at South Orange and East Butler avenues and arrested him without incident.

“This could’ve turned out bad and we’re thankful with the residents in the area and officers that helped locate the child and the suspect returned the child unharmed,” Vega said.

The man faces stolen vehicle and kidnapping charges.