Man riding Fresno FAX bus gets sucker punched hard in the face by bearded passenger

A camera inside a Fresno public transportation vehicle caught footage of a bearded man sucker punching another passenger just before exiting the FAX, Fresno Police said.

And now, police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect.

Police said the incident was unprovoked and happened April 6 on FAX bus #1720 near Ventura and First streets.

The suspect got off the bus and took off running north bound on First Street, police added.

He is described as a Hispanic or White male adult between 25 to 30 years old, about 5 feet, 5 inches to 5 feet, 7 inches, and approximately 180 pounds.

He also had long wavy brown hair that was parted in the middle, with a mustache and beard.

The suspect was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with a yellow mountain logo picture on the front, black Nike shorts, black Nike shoes with a white bottom and wearing a black sleeve on his left arm (maybe a healing tattoo).

The victim is described as a dependent adult. He suffered a cut above the eye and broken eyeglasses, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP (case #21-18800).