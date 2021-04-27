Fresno judge sentences man in fatal DUI crash. Widow asked for rehab over jail, here’s why

A 23-year-old Madera man was sentenced Tuesday to four years and four months in prison for a 2019 drunk driving crash on Highway 99 that killed a Merced man and seriously injured his wife.

Judge Heather Mardel Jones said she wrestled with determining the sentence for Amado MendezVentura. He pleaded no contest in March to vehicular manslaughter and one count of driving under the influence and causing injury.

“I struggle with these kinds of cases,” she said. “On the one hand the defendant has no priors and was leading a law-abiding life but on the other hand you have an extreme loss of life and injuries.”

His defense attorney Michael E. Mitchell urged probation. He also provided more than two dozen letters of support from friends, family and co-workers.

MendezVentura also has no criminal history and accepted responsibility for the Dec. 1 2019 crash that killed Joshua Eisen, 28, of Merced and severely injured his wife, Jennifer Ramos, 29, also of Merced.

The couple was on their way home from San Luis Obispo the night of the crash when they got into a single-car accident just south of the Clinton Avenue exit. Their car hydroplaned during a downpour and they pulled off onto the right shoulder.

The couple was standing next to their 2014 Subaru at about 1:30 a.m. when MendezVentura’s vehicle came towards them. California Highway Patrol officials said MendezVentura veered onto the right shoulder, collided into a concrete wall and then slammed into Eisen and Ramos.

Eisen was killed at the scene and Ramos was taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

Dressed in his red jail jumpsuit, MendezVentura said he hopes that one day the victim’s family can forgive him.

“I am so sorry for what happened,” he said through an interpreter.

Appearing via Zoom, Ramos said her husband would not want to see MendezVentura in prison.

“My husband is someone who believed that if someone is willing to be held accountable and wants to take responsibility, then it is better to be restorative than punitive,” she said. “I know my husband would rather see rehabilitation as a sentence instead of prison time.”

She added that it doesn’t matter what she wants, she wants to honor her husband’s convictions.

“My husband wants a better world for everyone than the one that has treated him and myself unfairly,” Ramos said.

Deputy District Attorney John Tully said that while he understood Ramos wanting to honor her husband, he disagreed with the idea of not sending the defendant to prison.

Tully said MendezVentura used extremely poor judgment by drinking and driving that night, especially in bad weather.

“He was going 70 miles per hour in a torrential downpour,” Tully said. “That shows poor judgment by not being safe and careful.”

Tully added that there easily could have been two fatalities that night. As MendezVentura’s car barreled toward them, Eisen pushed Romero out of the way.

“She remembers Joshua pushing her out of the way and the next thing she remembers is waking up in the hospital,” Tully said.

MendezVentura was facing a maximum sentence of six years and eight months in prison. Tully wanted five years, but the judge settled on four years and four months and no probation, based on his lack of criminal history and he admitted he was responsible for the fatal crash.

Jones also ordered that MendezVentura be sent to a prison with a substance abuse treatment program.