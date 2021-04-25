Crime
Deputies headed to a car crash. Evidence of a shooting turns it into a homicide case
A car crash in Tulare County has led to a homicide investigation after sheriff’s deputies found the driver dead and evidence that there was a shooting before the accident.
Deputies received reports about 3 p.m. of a rollover accident near Road 156 and Avenue 280 in Farmersville.
“When they arrived on scene, deputies found the driver dead inside the vehicle,” a Sheriff’s Office news release stated.
“Evidence at the scene showed a shooting had occurred before the traffic accident.”
Homicide Unit detectives have taken over the investigation.
No identifying information about the person killed, including their gender and age, was released.
The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to contact their office at 559-733-6218.
