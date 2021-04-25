Deputies headed to a car crash. Evidence of a shooting turns it into a homicide case

A car crash in Tulare County has led to a homicide investigation after sheriff’s deputies found the driver dead and evidence that there was a shooting before the accident.

Deputies received reports about 3 p.m. of a rollover accident near Road 156 and Avenue 280 in Farmersville.

“When they arrived on scene, deputies found the driver dead inside the vehicle,” a Sheriff’s Office news release stated.

Homicide detectives were investigating a traffic crash in Farmersville in which the driver was found dead and evidence pointed to a shooting having occurred before the accident Sunday, April 25, 2021. TULARE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

“Evidence at the scene showed a shooting had occurred before the traffic accident.”

Homicide Unit detectives have taken over the investigation.

No identifying information about the person killed, including their gender and age, was released.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to contact their office at 559-733-6218.