‘Crazy Bernie’ furniture store owner charged with felony medical fraud by Fresno County DA

Bernard Siomiak, who made a name for himself selling furniture as Crazy Bernie, is facing felony fraud charges for allegedly taking more than $23,000 in medical benefits from the state.

On Thursday, the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office filed five felony counts against Siomiak and a woman, Tammy Vestal. The two are accused of underreporting their earnings on documents submitted to MediCal and Covered California, resulting in payment of more than $23,000 in publicly funded benefits, according to a statement from the DA’s Office.

The charges include felony theft, perjury, making a false statement to obtain aid, making a false declaration to obtain aid and one count of filing a fraudulent claim.

If convicted of all charges, Siomiak and Vestal each face a maximum of four years and eight months in state prison, according to the DA’s Office.

Siomiak, already a well known and flamboyant businessman, became more of a public figure during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic for his vocal opposition to emergency shutdown orders, which closed nonessential businesses.

Siomiak was fined $6,000 for failing to comply with the shelter-in-place order.