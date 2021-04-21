Central Fresno neighbors shaken by rapid-fire ambush that wounded two

Neighbors in a central Fresno neighborhood said a brazen shooting that left two men wounded Tuesday evening sounded like the automatic weapons fire one would hear in a war zone.

The victims were rushed to a hospital and are in stable condition after the shooting in the 400 block of East Fedora Avenue. Police said the shooting took place after the victims, who were both about 30 years old, were shot while sitting in a black SUV.

They were ambushed by two men who walked up on them and opened fire about 7:39 p.m., police spokesman Rob Beckwith said Wednesday. He added that the shooters fled in a sedan that might have been a BMW.

It happened while it was still daylingt. A woman who said that she had lived in the neighborhood for more than 40 years said she had never heard anything like the gunfire. She did not provide her name.

A man who lives in the neighborhood said that at least one of the shooters was armed with an AR-15 rifle and it sounded as though it was fired in a fully automatic mode, something that a civilian version of the rifle is not capable of. Police reported that about 18 rounds were fired, but the man, who also did not wish to be identified, said many more shell casings littered the street after the suspects fled. He said bullets struck the victims’ SUV, a house and at least one other vehicle.

It was the first of two shooting incidents in central Fresno on Tuesday night.

About 10:20 p.m., a man was shot multiple times in the 600 block of North Thorne Avenue after three men fired multiple rounds into a house. Police did not know if the two incidents were related.