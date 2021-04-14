Minnesota police killing of Daunte Wright with gun instead of Taser has parallel in Madera

The Sunday slaying of Daunte Wright, killed when a Minnesota police officer mistakenly fired her handgun instead of a Taser at him, has a parallel in a 2002 shooting in Madera.

Everardo Torres was 24 when he was killed in October 2002 by a Madera officer who also mistook her service pistol for a stun device.

But while Kim Potter, the Brooklyn Center Minnesota officer, resigned Tuesday, Madera police officer Marcy Noriega eventually returned to the force following an administrative leave.

She was cleared in an investigation by then-District Attorney Ernie LiCalsi, and Federal Court Judge Anthony Ishii subsequently ruled Torres’ family was not entitled to damages, a decision reversed on appeal in 2009. Torres’ family then received a $775,000 judgment.

Torres died after Madera police went to a large party and arrested him on charges of resisting arrest.

He was placed in the back of a patrol car, where he went to sleep, according to court testimony. When he woke, he tried to kick out the back window of the car, and Noriega ordered him to stop, warning him that he would be shot by a Taser if he did not.

He continued to kick the window and Noriega, who carried a Glock handgun in a holster above another holster holding a Taser, drew the Glock and fatally shot Torres.

The City of Madera initially attempted to blame Taser for the mistake, but failed to win a lawsuit that maintained that the device too closely resembled a handgun.

Court testimony also indicated that Noriega had previously been instructed by her sergeant to practice drawing both weapons, so as not to mistake one for the other.

Confusing a stun gun with a lethal handgun also led to the death of Oscar Grant at an Oakland BART station in 2009.

According to the Fresno police procedure manual, officers are to carry the device on the opposite side of their body from their service weapon. The device is also bright yellow, instead of black, so that it can be differentiated from a lethal weapon.

News reports about the Minnesota shooting were not clear about the policy in the Minnesota city, or whether Potter’s Taser was brightly colored to differentiate it from a handgun.