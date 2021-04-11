Fresno police investigating robbery, shooting. How victim escaped his attacker

Fresno Police are investigating a robbery and shooting late Saturday night after receiving a 911 call from the victim and others.

Police received the call about 11:40 p.m., canvassed the area near West and Yale avenues in central Fresno and found the victim, 29 or 30 years old, suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper extremities. The victim was able to flee from the assailant and hide in some bushes until police arrived on the scene and was found in the alleyway between Yale and Camrbidge avenues. He was transported to a local hospital.

“The victim suffered one gunshot wound, a through-and-through to his upper extremities,” Fresno Police Lt. Paul Cervantes said. ”He is expected to survive his injuries – they are not believed to be life-threatening.”

The victim is cooperating with police. Some of the victim’s property was found around his vehicle and in the alley.

Police are actively seeking leads in this investigation and anyone with information can contact the department anonymously at 559-498-STOP or 559-621-7000.