Fresno County judge rules on whether alleged love triangle killers will face a trial

Florentino Higuera, 43, was killed on Jan. 11, 2020 Special to the Bee

A father and son will stand trial for the shooting death of a 43-year-old Fresno man who was caught in the middle of a feud between two men in love with the same woman.

Judge Gary Orozco ruled Wednesday that there was enough evidence to prosecute Jesus Serena Sr., 43, and his son Jesus “Jesse” Serena Jr., 23, for the murder of Florentino Higuera. The two men also are charged with assault with a firearm.

Higuera was shot multiple times on Jan. 11, 2020, as he tried to help his friend George Castellanos against the Serenas.

Castellanos testified Tuesday that the father and son were coming for him, not Higuera, when they allegedly opened fire in front of his southeast Fresno home, striking Higuera and killing him.

The Serenas were intent on confronting Castellanos over a woman. Castellanos and Serena Sr. were seeing the same woman and Castellanos said he was growing tired of the situation.

“She said she wanted to be with me, she said she had made up her mind,” Castellanos said Wednesday. “But, man, those words were never supported with faithfulness.”

Castellanos told prosecutor Amy Freeman that the elder Serena threatened him the day of the shooting and the two men got into a confrontation at a bus stop near Belmont Avenue and Sixth Street.

Serena Sr. is being defended by attorney Charles Barrett.

Under cross-examination, Castellanos admitted to smoking marijuana and drinking all night long with the woman. When asked by defense attorney Elizabeth Morgan, Serena Jr.’s attorney, if he had also been taking crystal methamphetamine, he declined to answer.

“You told detectives that you were so high that night that you may have imagined the fight at the bus stop,” Morgan said.

Castellanos said he might have been hungover but he was not high.

Morgan pressed him on not remembering very many details the day of the shooting, including what the shooters were wearing or whether Serena Jr. was at the scene. Castellanos testified on Tuesday that he did not see who shot at his house.

Castellanos said he opened the front door and closed it quickly after hearing someone yell, “Get him.”

“It was pretty obvious there was a threat to me, at my home,” he said. “And there are things I do not care to remember.”