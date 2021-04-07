Watch ‘hazmat’ burglars make off with unusual loot from Fresno business

A Fresno hair products and services business was burglarized Easter weekend by what appears on surveillance video to be two men wearing hazmat suits and surgical masks who are targeting easily-flipped merchandise.

The two men, who broke through the front door of Strut Hair Solutions on Blackstone Avenue near Herndon Avenue early Saturday morning, made off with about $5,000 in natural hair extensions and hair pieces, store owner Helena Gibson said.

“They took garbage bags of our extensions and pieces, so they’re obviously going to resell them. That was very apparent,” Gibson said. “They went too quickly right to those wigs and then right to that back section. They didn’t go in the back room. They didn’t go into the office. They just went to those two spots.”

A short time later another man entered the business through the open door, looked around behind the counter and walked out with a laptop computer, closing the door behind him.

A report has been filed with the Fresno Police Department.

Surveillance video from Strut Hair Solutions shows the two burglars entering the business at 4:42 a.m., moving quickly around the store, to the counter and filling a big bag with merchandise. They were inside for a little more than one minute. The natural hair extensions and pieces that retail for between $200 and $600.