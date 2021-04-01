Fresno County DA charges repeat DUI driver with murder in deadly Selma hit-and-run crash

A Parlier woman with a previous drunk driving conviction has been charged with murder for Tuesday’s fatal hit-and-run crash in Selma.

Lizbeth Resendez Romero, 26, is also facing a slew of other charges including gross vehicular manslaughter while impaired, driving with a blood alcohol content of .08% or higher causing great bodily injury, leaving the scene of an accident and driving on a suspended license.

Police said Romero, and her two passengers — a 28-year-old man and a woman — were traveling through Selma in the early morning hours when she lost control of her vehicle and smashed into a parked car on Floral Avenue.

Romero drove away, but police found her Honda several blocks away with front-end damage. They also found the male passenger, injured and unconscious in the back seat. He later died. The female passenger was also injured in the collision.

Romero’s previous DUI conviction was in January and was on probation when she crashed on Tuesday.

If convicted of all the charges, she faces up to 17-years-to-life in prison.

Romero remains in custody and her arraignment is scheduled for Friday.