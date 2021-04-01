Man reports he was shot on Highway 180 by another driver, Fresno police say

A man reported that he was shot in the leg Wednesday night while driving east on Highway 180, according to Fresno police.

The victim told officers that it happened about 9 p.m. as he was eastbound on 180 and noticed another car approaching him from behind at a high rate of speed.

The victim said the second driver pulled along side and swerved toward him. When he exited at Fowler Avenue, the victim said the other car pull along side and fired two gunshots. The victim drove to a friend’s house and called for help.

Police did not report a description of the suspect vehicle.