Fresno man accused of indecent exposure, resisting officers arrested in Woodland

Police arrested a man accused of exposing himself at a Woodland shopping center Saturday afternoon, and whom authorities said kicked an officer while resisting arrest.

Officers responded to the shopping center at Pioneer Avenue and East Gibson Road around 12:30 p.m. Saturday to reports of a man causing a disturbance at one of the businesses, the Woodland Police Department said in a social media post Sunday.

“Earlier in the day, the same male had been at the same location exposing himself,” police wrote.

As officers arrived, the man attempted to flee on foot but was eventually caught on the front porch of a residence, Woodland police said.

As the suspect was taken to the ground, he “continued to kick, push and knee at the officer” who was detaining him.

Police identified the suspect as 21-year-old Joshua Akers of Fresno.

Akers was arrested and booked into the Yolo County jail on charges of indecent exposure, resisting arrest and battery on an officer, according to the Woodland Police Department.