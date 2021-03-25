Suspect arrested on suspicion of murdering Fresno street vendor, police say

An 18-year-old man is in custody on suspicion of murdering Fresno street vendor, police announced Wednesday morning.

Lorenzo Perez, 45, was gunned down execution-style Sunday in southeast Fresno.

Police said they believe the detained suspect is “believed to be responsible for the murder of Lorenzo Perez.”

Police did not immediately identify the suspect, but Chief Paco Balderrama planned a news conference at 4:30 p.m. to provide details.

