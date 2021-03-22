Fresno man who fondled himself at children’s soccer game sentenced to prison

Michael Lee Andrews

A Fresno man who was caught fondling himself at a southeast Fresno school while children were getting ready to play a soccer game was sentenced to two years in prison Monday.

Michael Lee Andrews, 61, will also have to register as a sex offender as part of his sentence, Judge James Kelley ruled.

Andrews pleaded no contest to one felony count of indecent exposure for the 2015 incident at Kings Canyon Middle School.

Police said Andrews exposed himself to at least 22 victims, ranging in age from 8 to 53 years old. He was also seen walking into the school’s gymnasium and boys locker room that was left open for repair workers.

After being spotted, Andrews was chased by several coaches across the school grounds. He tried jumping over a fence to get away but was pulled off by witnesses. He was arrested at about 7 p.m. that night.

Andrews was facing a maximum of 3 years in prison, but Kelley gave him two years, in part because he agreed to enter a plea of no contest.

Defense attorney Ryan Yoo said Andrews’ substance abuse problems contributed to his behavior.

Prosecuting Andrews was Deputy District Attorney Kristin Maxwell.