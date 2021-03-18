Crime

Body found in Fresno County orchard. It’s being treated as a homicide, sheriff says

Fresno County Sheriff’s detectives Thursday were on the scene of a possible homicide south of Fresno after farm workers discovered the body of a man in a citrus orchard.

The victim was found on the south side of Jensen Avenue between Clovis and Minnewawa avenues about 9:30 a.m., said spokesman Tony Botti. Initially, detectives had not established r how the victim died, pending an examination by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Anxious family members arrived at the crime scene to see if the victim was a relative, but with the investigation in its early stages, officials did not appear to be able to provide definitive answers.

If the killing is determined to be a homicide, it’d be the first reported in 2021 in the sheriff’s jurisdiction.

This story will be updated.

