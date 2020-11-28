UPDATE: SLO Sheriff arrests slaying suspect in suspicious Arroyo Grande death

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

The SLO County sheriff department has identified the victim and made an arrest in Pismo Beach.

The deceased woman is identified as Jeanine Vore, 77, of Arroyo Grande. The manner of her death was not given.

Just before 10 p.m. a “be on the lookout” (BOL) bulletin was issued for the suspect who witnesses had seen fleeing the scene in a vehicle, the sheriff’s office media report said.

The suspect Kayonie Eliaz Mendibles, 18, of Fresno, was apprehended Friday night.

Sheriff deputies in the area observed the suspect’s vehicle traveling through Arroyo Grande, and conducted a high-risk traffic stop on Highway 101 near Fourth Street in Pismo Beach, the report said.

Mendibles was arrested on suspicion of murder and later booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

“There is not believed to be any outstanding threat to the public at this time,” the report said.







The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who was in the area of Chamisal Lane on the evening of Nov. 27 — who believes they saw Mendibles — to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 805-781-4550.







Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 805-549-STOP (7867) or through their website: www.slotips.org.

Original Story

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s office is investigating a suspicious death that occurred on the 2000 block of Chamisal Lane in rural Arroyo Grande Friday night.

About 5 p.m. sheriff deputies received reports of a possible trespassing incident on Chamisal Lane in rural Arroyo Grande, according to the sheriff’s media report.

During a welfare check on a residence near the reported trespass incident, deputies discovered a deceased adult female inside the home, according to the report.

The sheriff’s office is asking the public to stay clear of the area.

The public is advised to contact the sheriff’s office at 805-781-4550 if you have any information regarding this case.







