Crime No hate crime evidence as 3 slashed during Fresno Nagorno-Karabakh protest October 29, 2020 03:15 PM

Fresno police Capt. Mindy Casto said Thursday, Oct 29, 2020, that a preliminary investigation found no evidence of a hate crime after three men were slashed while staging a protest over conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh region near Armenia.