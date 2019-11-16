Badly decomposed body found in central Fresno canal

A body was found in a canal Saturday night in central Fresno.

A passerby noticed something floating in the canal around 5:30 p.m. near McKinley and Millbrook avenues, and discovered it was a body after pulling it to the side.

The passerby then called Fresno police.

It’s unclear if it was a male or female body, though it was an adult who was wearing red shoes.

Because of the body’s condition, police were unable to determine if there was any trauma. There also was a strong odor around the area.

The Fresno County Coroner’s office will help with the removal of the body and the identification.

Detectives are going through missing person reports to see if there are any matches.