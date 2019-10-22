Crime
Teen threatens to shoot up South Valley school if he can’t smoke a joint, deputies say
The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office arrested a teen who they say made threatens to shoot up the school if he wasn’t allowed to smoke marijuana.
A school administrator at Creekside Community Day School told the on-campus deputy about the 16-year-old on Tuesday, according to a news release.
The administrator said the boy was sent to the office by his teacher after threatening to shoot up the school if he couldn’t “smoke a joint.”
The boy was already on probation and taken to juvenile hall on suspicion of making terrorist threats.
A search of the student’s home did not turn up anything, the sheriff’s office said.
Sheriff Mike Boudreax warned the public that all threats will be treated seriously and as a crime.
This is the second time in recent months that a student at Creekside has threatened the school. A 14-year-old was arrested in August after allegedly making threats.
Creekside Community School is an alternative school comprised of students from 7th to 12th grades.
