Teen threatens to shoot up South Valley school if he can’t smoke a joint, deputies say

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office arrested a teen who they say made threatens to shoot up the school if he wasn’t allowed to smoke marijuana.

A school administrator at Creekside Community Day School told the on-campus deputy about the 16-year-old on Tuesday, according to a news release.

The administrator said the boy was sent to the office by his teacher after threatening to shoot up the school if he couldn’t “smoke a joint.”

The boy was already on probation and taken to juvenile hall on suspicion of making terrorist threats.

A search of the student’s home did not turn up anything, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff Mike Boudreax warned the public that all threats will be treated seriously and as a crime.

This is the second time in recent months that a student at Creekside has threatened the school. A 14-year-old was arrested in August after allegedly making threats.

Creekside Community School is an alternative school comprised of students from 7th to 12th grades.

Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPanoo
