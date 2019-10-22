Crime
On his birthday, driver arrested on suspicion of DUI while carrying loaded ghost gun
A man booked on charges of driving with a blood alcohol level three times the legal limit also faces charges of carrying a loaded 9 mm ghost gun, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Ghost guns are firearms fabricated without serial numbers, a crime in California. The weapon taken from Michael Martinez of Lemoore was patterned from a Glock design.
Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said that about 1:30 p.m. Monday, Martinez was northbound on South Dickenson Avenue approaching West Mt. Whitney Avenue when he narrowly avoided a collision with another car and then reportedly went airborne for about 20 feet in a gray Buick SUV.
Martinez, who had turned 28 Monday, walked to a nearby farming business and asked to use a telephone. A worker there suspected Martinez was drunk and followed Martinez back to his vehicle to prevent him from driving away, Botti said.
The worker noticed a handgun on the floor of the Buick, and called sheriff’s deputies, who detained Martinez and contacted the California Highway Patrol. CHP officers determined that Martinez failed a sobriety test with the high alcohol level.
Botti said while the assembly of ghost guns is legal under federal law, the California Department of Justice requires a person to apply for a unique serial number.
Anyone with additional information on Michael Martinez can contact Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 or www.valleycrimestoppers.org.
Comments