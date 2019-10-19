Two teens arrested for shooting 16-year-old boy to death, sheriff’s office says

Jesus Fernandez, 18, of Earlimart and Vanessa Macias, 19, of Alpaugh were arrested Saturday morning for shooting and killing Ignacio Lemus, 16, in Earlimart. Tulare County Sheriff's Office

A young woman and young man were arrested after allegedly shooting a 16-year-old boy to death Friday night in Earlimart.

Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 10:22 p.m. to the area of Howard Road and Washington Avenue where they found Ignacio Lemus, 16, shot in the upper torso, according to a news release.

Detectives identified Jesus Fernandez, 18, of Earlimart and Vanessa Macias, 19, of Alpaugh as the suspects.

Around 9 a.m. on Saturday both were taken into custody during a traffic stop in Earlimart. They were arrested and booked on murder charges.

The motive for the shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.