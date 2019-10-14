Man shot to death in Los Banos; police seeking help from the public

SHARE COPY LINK

A man was shot and killed in downtown Los Banos over the weekend.

Officers responded at 12:42 a.m. Sunday to the area of Sixth and I streets, Cmdr. Jason Hedden said.

Police found a 37-year-old Los Banos man suffering from a gunshot wound in an area behind the Bank of America building, near an alleyway behind the 500 block of I Street, Hedden said.

The victim was rushed to Memorial Hospital Los Banos, and later to a Modesto area hospital, where he later died, Hedden said.

Authorities on Monday afternoon said the victim may have been at the El Bohemia Rincon bar and are investigating whether he may have been involved in an altercation.

Los Banos police and Merced County Coroner’s Office officials declined to release the victim’s name and declined to comment on any suspect information.

However, Hedden said, police are looking for witnesses who may have seen or heard anything.

“No matter how small the detail may seem, it may help the investigators in piecing this together,” Hedden said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective-Sergeant Justin Melden at 209-827-2509. Anonymous tips can be left at 209-827-2545, or the police department’s webpage at www.losbanos.org. Tipsters also can call Merced Area Crime Stoppers at 855-725-2420.