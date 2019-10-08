‘Worst nightmare.’ Fresnan stops for S.F. concert, car robbed of $15,000 of goods

Kaliope Famellos used a black cloth to hide her merchandise, but lost thousands in a San Francisco car break-in. Kaliope Famellos

A Fresno woman calls it her “worst nightmare” after she lost thousands of dollars over the weekend during a car burglary in San Francisco.

It happened while Kalliope Famellos was in the Bay Area for the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival in Golden Gate Park. She was staying with friends in the Hayes Valley area, and when she returned to her car at Haight and Laguna streets the next morning, she discovered the break-in.

Famellos is the proprietor of Anzula, a Tower District business that specializes in luxury fibers. She was in San Francisco to visit local merchants in addition to going to Hardly Strickly, so she had the high-value merchandise in her car. Famellos said she took precautions: She carries merchandise in plain-looking army duffle bags, and always covers the bags with a black cloth.

The stolen items included expensive yarn such as cashmere, and Famellos said the retail value is close to $30,000.

She said she was aware of news reports about car break-ins in San Francisco, but “I actually didn’t know that crime has blown up so much (in the city),” she said. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, there were 2,063 vehicle break-ins in the city in September.

“My rep kit is the most overwhelming to lose,” she said on Facebook. “It has all our color swatches, knit, crochet and woven swatches in all our yarns.” Also taken were her laptop, and assorted business items.

Famellos scoured nearby streets and homeless encampments in search for the stolen items to no avail. It’s likely that most of the stolen items would not be nearly so valuable to someone who was not in the yarn business.

She said she was not happy with the help she received from San Francisco police.

“The police didn’t care at all,” she said, adding that she was told to fill out an online report.