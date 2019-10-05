Visalia woman shot and killed by man she dated, police say

A young woman was shot and killed inside a home Saturday morning in Visalia, and police believe the person responsible for her death is someone she dated.

Suspect Anthony David Martin, 20, was arrested and booked for murder a few hours after Visalia police arrived around 5 in the morning at the 3900 block of East Harvard Avenue and discovered the 21-year-old woman shot to death.

Visalia police said the woman, whose name was not immediately released, was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

The Visalia Police Department’s violent crimes unit eventually located Martin by Saturday afternoon in north Visalia and arrested him without incident, Lt. Andy Swarthout said.

Detectives also found a firearm that they believe was used in the killing. Official lab results on the rifle remain pending.

Swarthout said the case is being investigated as domestic violence but he was not aware if there had been prior domestic violence incidents involving the two.

Police said the two had been in a relationship but it wasn’t clear if it remained ongoing.

Martin was booked at the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility.