Visalia police: Man who crashed car arrested with gun

Alberto Rellez Visalia Police Department

A Visalia man who crash his car early Friday was arrested by police after officers found that he was carrying a loading handgun, police reported.

He was identified as Alberto Rellez, 35.

Police say the crash took place just after midnight at West Houston Avenue and North Dinuba Boulevard. When officers tried to talk to Rellez, he ran. When they caught up with him, Rellez began to struggle with the officers, and the found that he was carrying a firearm. He was booked on charges of resisting arrest and carrying a loaded weapon.