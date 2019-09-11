Mom attacks teen with cattle prod in Merced County, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A Dos Palos woman attacked her daughter with a cattle prod during an argument Monday evening, the Police Department reported.

Alicia Romero Esquivel, 47, was arrested by officers at her home in the 1900 block of Lynn Avenue at about 5:37 p.m. Monday, according to Dos Palos Police Chief Rich McEachin,

Esquivel and her teenage daughter were arguing inside the home when Esquivel allegedly grabbed a cattle prod, chased after her daughter and struck her, McEachin said. Police said the teenager escaped and locked herself inside a room.

She suffered a leg injury and was turned over to Child Protective Services, police said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

McEachin said the woman did not use the prod to shock the teenager.

The nature of the argument was unclear.

Esquivel was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony assault with a stun gun or taser upon a person, willful harm or injury to a child, corporal injury to a child and assault with a deadly weapon or force likely to produce great bodily injury. She is currently in custody at the John Latoracca Correctional Center with bail set at $190,000, according to jail records.