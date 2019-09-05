Father and former standout athlete charged with murder in son’s death

William Stallworth was The Bee’s basketball all-star from Tulare. Fresno Bee Staff Photo

A Tulare County father and former standout high school athlete could face life in prison if convicted of murder in the death of his two-year-old son.

The Tulare County District Attorney’s Office on Monday charged William Stallworth, 25, with the murder of his son. Stallworth also is charged with assault on a child causing death with the special allegation of willful harm or injury resulting in death.

Stallworth is a former standout football and basketball player at Tulare Union High School.

Investigative reports from Visalia Police Department indicate the boy was left alone last week in Stallworth’s car, where he found a loaded gun in the center console. The boy suffered a single gunshot wound to the head, the district attorney’s office said in a news release.

The incident is still under investigation.

Stallworth was arrested and booked into Tulare County Jail after the incident Thursday night. He pleaded not guilty during an arraignment in Tulare County Superior Court on Monday and is set to appear in court again later this month to determine whether he will stand trial.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Bryan Somavia at 559-713-4727.