Man with gunshot wound refuses to admit he is a gunshot victim, Fresno police say

Fresno police say a man involved in a shootout Friday was taken to the hospital but is refusing to give officers his name or admit he was the victim of a gunshot wound.

When police arrived to F and Monterey streets around 7 p.m., two vehicles believed to be involved in the shootout were gone, according to Lt. Bill Dooley. Officers found shell casings and a vehicle that had been struck by gunfire.

Ten minutes after the calls came into police about the shooting, another call came in from Community Regional Medical Center about a man with a gunshot wound who was dropped off. His injury was not life-threatening.

Police said they believe the man was involved in the shootout. But he was uncooperative with officers, Dooley said, refusing to provide his name or admit that he had a gunshot wound.

No other injuries were reported. Police continued to investigate the shooting Friday night.

Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPanoo
