Clovis police arrest wanted man at Planet Fitness

John Mata Clovis Police Department

Clovis Police Tuesday night arrested a wanted man after receiving a tip that he was working out at a Planet Fitness gym.

John Mata, 35, was sought after he reportedly was involved in a vehicle pursuit, according to Sgt. Jim Munro.

When officers arrived at the the gym at Shaw and Clovis avenues, Munro said Mata tried to hide behind a weight machine, then sprinted out a back door, where he was bitten by a police dog. After being treated at a hospital, Mata was booked on a parole warrant and charges of resisting arrest.