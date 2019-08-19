Off-duty Merced sheriff’s deputy wounded in shooting in Turlock, sheriff confirms

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A gunman opened fire into a crowd of people Sunday night in Turlock, wounding an off-duty sheriff’s deputy from Merced County, Sheriff Vern Warnke confirmed Monday.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether there were other injuries.

The deputy is expected to recover from his injuries. Warnke referred other questions, including the identity of the deputy, to the Turlock Police Department, which was handling the investigation, he said.

Turlock Police spokeswoman Deandra Wiley confirmed police “received a call of a male that sustained at least one gunshot wound in the 100 block of South First Street” at 2:30 a.m. “Officers responded and provided medical aid until the victim could be transported to a local hospital.”

The victim was in critical but stable condition, Wiley said. “At this time, no other information is being released due to this being an active investigation.”

The deputy doesn’t appear to have been targeted, Warnke said. The shooter is believed to have opened fire into a group of people outside a Turlock establishment in Stanislaus County.