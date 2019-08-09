Missing convicted sex offender tracked down and arrested, sheriff’s office says

Donald Donato Fresno County Sheriff's Office

A convicted sex offender who failed to update his address as required by law has been arrested Wednesday night in Mendota, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Donald Donato, 57, was arrested Wednesday night.

He had been sought by authorities for several weeks. He was taken into custody by Mendota police. He is being held in the Fresno County Jail on a bail of $235,000.

He was convicted of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14 and released in 2010.