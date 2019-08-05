Dos Palos woman dies, man injured in motorcycle hit-and-run collision, CHP says

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A Dos Palos woman was killed and a man suffered major injuries after a car struck the motorcycle they were riding on a Merced County road in a hit-and-run collision, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The 38-year-old woman was riding on a 2007 Kawasaki Ninja 250cc motorcycle driven by 41-year-old Dos Palos resident Anthony Lee Valencia at about 9:15 p.m. Sunday, according to a CHP Los Banos report. The motorcycle was traveling north on Arroya Avenue, approaching Linden Road, at about 40 mph, according to a CHP Los Banos report.

A black Honda car, being driven by an unknown individual, was stopped at the stop sign on Linden Road heading west when the Honda traveled through the intersection in front of the motorcycle, causing the crash. The Honda fled the scene before CHP arrived.

Valencia and the woman, who were both wearing helmets, were thrown from the motorcycle. Valencia suffered a broken right leg, the report states. The woman’s name was withheld pending notification of family.

Anyone with information on the Honda, its driver or the collision is asked to contact CHP Los Banos Officer Anthony Mariscal at 209-826-3811.