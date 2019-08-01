Two men stabbed in the chest and face after fight in central Fresno escalates

Fresno Bee

Two men were stabbed and sent to the hospital Thursday night after a fight escalated in central Fresno.

Both victims were listed in critical but stable condition, according to Fresno police Lt. Bill Dooley.

The incident was reported just before 7 p.m. when officers were called to disturbance at Nevada and Yosemite Avenues involving a group of men in a fight in the middle of the street.

As officers arrived, they received another report of a pair of stabbing victims located the next street over on Fulton Street. Officers found the victims with multiple stab wounds to their chest and face.

Dooley said one of the victims told officers that they were walking down Yosemite Avenue when a group of men, unknown how many, confronted the two victims and a fight broke out.

The two men were stabbed in the fight and fled to the next street over.

A vehicle was detained by officers with possible suspects. The motive for the stabbing is still under investigation.