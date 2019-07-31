Murder suspect or kidnap victim? A new twist in Baja slaying of Fresno car dealer

Jose Arredondo was murdered in his condominium in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California. The Bakersfield Californian

The case of a central San Joaquin Valley auto dealer slain in Baja California became more complicated this week after it was reported that the man now suspected of murdering him was first thought to be a kidnap victim.

Jose Arredondo was found beaten to death in his condominium in Cabo San Lucas on July 15, according to authorities in the Mexican state of Baja California Sur.

Arredondo owned Fresno Buick-GMC, Hanford Hyundai, and the Family Motors Group in Bakersfield, Santa Maria and Lompoc.

This week, the state prosecutor named Roberto Guadelupe Martinez Gonzalez, 51, as a suspect in the case. According to The Bakersfield Californian, Martinez Gonzalez is a longtime friend and golfing partner of Arredondo.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

According to BCS Noticias, Martinez Gonzalez was first reported to be a kidnap victim by his family when he disappeared July 20. Reportedly, the abductors sought $55,000 for his freedom. But on July 29, prosecutors announced he was linked to the Arredondo killing and had been placed in custody.

The daughter of Martinez Gonzalez said accusations of her father’s involvement in the slaying are false, and that Martinez Gonzalez and Arredondo were friends. She decried media reports to the contrary.