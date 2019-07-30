Murder suspect arrested in slaying of Fresno-Hanford car dealer arrested in Baja

Jose Arredondo was murdered in his condominium in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California. The Bakersfield Californian

Authorities in Baja California announced the arrest of a suspect in the suspected murder of the owner of several auto dealerships in Fresno, Hanford and Bakersfield.

Jose Arredondo was found beaten to death in his condo in Cabo San Lucas on July 15, authorities said. He was the owner of Fresno Buick-GMC, Hanford Hyundai, and the Family Motors Group in Bakersfield, Santa Maria and Lompoc.

The suspect was identified only as “Roberto N,’ originally from the Mexican state of Hidalgo.

Prosecutors allege that the suspect and several other unidentified suspects fatally beat Arredondo in his condominium.