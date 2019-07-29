Homeland Security van target by vandals in Fresno, firefighters say

A van reportedly used by the federal department of Homeland Security Investigations and Enforcement was the target of vandals in Fresno on Monday, July 29, according to firefighters. The Fresno Bee

A Homeland Security vehicle in downtown Fresno was the apparent target of vandals early Monday, firefighters report.

The van was parked in a lot near Inyo Street and Van Ness Avenue. Firefighters at the scene about 8 a.m. reported that a fuel tank was damaged, causing gasoline to spill into the lot.

Fresno Fire spokesman Robert Castillo said the incident was an act of vandalism, and it was turned over to Fresno Police to investigate.

The vehicles are parked in a lot with a high metal fence, and video cameras record activity on the property, a firefighter at the spill scene noted.

Paul D. Prince, spokesman for the federal agency, said that he was not initially aware of the incident and that he would seek more information from investigators “on the ground.”