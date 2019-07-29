Gang member refused to step out of car; Police say he was sitting on a handgun.

Fresno police say Isaiah Raya, 19, was carrying a loaded .40 caliber pistol when he was pulled over Sunday night. Fresno Police Department

A Fresno gang member refused to step out of his car during a traffic stop Sunday night, possibly because he was sitting on a 40-caliber semi-automatic handgun, police reported.

Sgt. Adrian Alvarez said the incident took place at North Cedar and East Olive avenues in east-central Fresno, where officers pulled over Isaiah Raya, 19, a reputed Bulldog gang member, for a minor traffic violation. Raya did not have a driver’s license or other identification, and he declined to get out of the car. When officers removed him, they discovered the loaded Kahr .40 caliber pistol.

He was booked for carrying a loaded firearm.