Dinuba man guilty of molesting children, including an 11-year-old, faces 29 years to life

A 36-year-old man Dinuba has been found guilty of 12 counts of child molestation.

Eduardo Rodriguez was found guilty in a Tulare County superior courtroom on Thursday of lewd acts upon a child under the age of 14, according to a release from the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office.

The crimes happened at locations throughout Tulare County between Oct. 25, 2016, and Oct. 24, 2017.

One of the victims was an 11-yea-old girl at the time, the release said.

The charges come with a special allegation of substantial sexual conduct, with one of the crimes committed against multiple victims. Each count is a felony and considered a strike offense.

Rodriguez faces 29 years to life at sentencing, which is scheduled for Sept. 6. He will also be required to register as a life-long sex offender.