Woman arrested in series of Fresno armed robberies

Nicole Johnson, 36, was arrested in connection with 7-Eleven robberies in Fresno, police reported. Fresno Police Department

A 36-year-old Fresno woman is in custody in connection with a series of 7-Eleven robberies that took place from July 21 through July, 23, police reported.

She was identified as Nicole Johnson.

Sgt. Brian Valles said Johnson posed as a customer in the stores before pulling out a small-caliber semi-automatic handgun and demanding money from the cash register. Robbery detectives used video surveillance footage and Crime Stopper information to make the arrest.

Johnson was taken into custody near North Weber and West Shields avenues, where officers reported that she was carrying a .25 caliber pistol and evidence connected to the robberies. She reportedly has an extensive criminal history, including a previous armed robbery conviction. She was booked on robbery and firearm charges.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

https://goo.gl/maps/8m2p31r39UmkzG4F9