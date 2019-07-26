After crash, DUI driver, passenger swapped seats before another crash, Madera police say

A driver and a passenger are arrested in Madera after police say both were involved in DUI crashes on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Madera Police Department

A man suspected of druinken driving switched seats with his passenger after a collision Thursday afternoon in Madera, police say, but the passenger ran into a park bench during a getaway attempt.

The men were identified as Delfino Juarez Velasco and Augustin Hernandez.

The first crash took place at Tozer Street and East Yosemite Avenue, where Juarez Velasco reportedly lost control and slammed into another motorist. He switched seats with Hernandez, who sped away. Neither exchanged information with the other party.

Hernandez then reportedly crashed into the bench at Lilly Street and Clinton Avenue when he drove up a curb. The pair fled, but were detained by officers, who determined both were drunk. They were booked into jail on charges of DUI and hit and run.