Neighbor’s video leads to capture of northwest Fresno mail theft suspects

Three men suspected of mail thefts and related charges were taken into custody Wednesday after Fresno police received a neighbor’s video of the alleged incidents.

Police identified the suspects through the camera, which captured a white and red Chevy S-10 driven by a man attempting to break into a mailbox, a police spokesman reported.

Late Wednesday night, officers spotted the truck matching the vehicle near West Olive and North Crystal avenues, and after a traffic stop, reportedly found backpacks containing mail not belonging to the occupants of the truck.

Sukhwinder Singh, 27, and Gurdeep Singh, 26, of Fresno were arrested on outstanding warrants, possession of mail, credit cards, checks and identification cards.

The third occupant of the truck, Sukhwinder Singh, 46, of Fresno was arrested on outstanding warrants.

The three were booked into the Fresno County Jail.

Detectives are following up and contacting people regarding the mail and recovered property.