He tried to outrun police in a stolen car, officers say. Video shows what happened next

A “challenging” incident started with Wednesday in Madera with a car chase in a stolen vehicle and ended when a police officer shocked a man with a stun gun, the Police Department reported.

Police video showed the end of the pursuit and a man they identified as Curtis Kirkland stepped out of the still-moving vehicle. As the vehicle rolled away out of control, Kirkland raised his arm “as if he were pointing a gun” at the officer, police said in a news release.

Kirkland “then charged the patrol car,” officers said. Kirkland, however, quickly turned around and ran from the officer, the video shows. A short foot chase ended when the officer deployed his stun gun.

Police said Kirkland was wanted on multiple warrants out of Fresno County charging him with assaulting a correctional officer and burglary. Investigators said they also found heroin in the stolen vehicle.

Kirkland was booked into the Madera County jail.